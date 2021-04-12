Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa may now suspend John Hlophe, and he should

If the JSC agrees with the findings made, removal proceedings in the National Assembly will commence

12 April 2021 - 10:59
Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The oft-quoted words of Winston Churchill, uttered in a speech after the second battle of El Alamein in World War 2, come to mind now that a finding of gross misconduct has been made against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe: this is “the end of the beginning” of a legal saga that started in March 2008 when he sought to prevail upon a colleague to find for Jacob Zuma in a pending appeal, continued in April that year when a second colleague got the same treatment, and became a complaint by the justices of the Constitutional Court against Hlophe as long ago as May 2008.

The 46-page finding of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal is rigorous, fair and damning of Hlophe, on his own version. Nevertheless, it is foreseeable that Hlophe will seek to set aside the decision on review. In the meantime the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will consider the issue with a view to formulating its own stance on the finding of gross misconduct that has been made against Hlophe in trenchant terms.

If the JSC agrees with the findings made, removal proceedings in the National Assembly will commence. Removal from office follows a vote in which at least two thirds of members support the motion to remove.

In the meantime, the president may, on the advice of the JSC, suspend Hlophe; that advice should be given without the type of delay that has sadly characterised the matter since 2008. The reputation, effectiveness, dignity and impartiality of the courts cry out for the suspension. If, as is his right, Hlophe chooses to litigate the outcomes against him, then strict case management with a view to speedy finalisation is indicated.

Paul Hoffman SC
Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Who will Ebrahim Patel blame when chicken prices hit the roof?

The minister has asked for a review of poultry tariffs with the aim of including antidumping duties
Opinion
17 hours ago

LETTER: Eskom must stand up to union

The National Union of Mineworkers should be given a counterproposal of a 15% total salary cut across the board
Opinion
15 hours ago

LETTER: Obsessing over past mistakes is time wasted

Persuade the ‘nationalists’ or ‘privileged elite’ to change, and stop blaming a century past
Opinion
17 hours ago

LETTER: Give Third Umpire a red card

Dismissing US senate minority leader Mitch McConnell as a ‘notorious hypocrite’ is juvenile journalism
Opinion
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Rocketing JSE Alsi leaves ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
China is paying dearly for its unofficial ban on ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Amen, we whimper as false prophets ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Graeme Bloch: a life of commitment and love
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Mogoeng, the Concourt and Jacob Zuma
Opinion

Related Articles

John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct

National

Factionalised ANC will be arbiter of John Hlophe’s fate if matter goes to ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.