Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who will Ebrahim Patel blame when chicken prices hit the roof?

11 April 2021 - 17:25
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Since my last letter to the editor (“Chicken dumping really just a red herring”, March 30) protectionist minister Ebrahim Patel has asked the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) to review poultry tariffs with the aim of including antidumping duties.

Of great relevance is the fact that poultry tariffs were increased by huge margins in 2020, resulting in a massive drop in imports. Part of this could be Covid-related, but the jury is still out. In addition, Itac is investigating dumping claims against five countries. This investigation likely has about 16 more months to run. Taken together with other industries, we are seeing tariff diktat gone mad, in true megalomaniacal fashion. This is the longest-running farce in the history of taxpayer-funded tariffs on basic foods.

It’s common knowledge that poultry dumping has occurred, with resultant tariffs borne by the consumer and limited damage to the local poultry industry. Limited damage, despite vociferous claims to the contrary, is conclusively proved by the fact that what was a relatively small local industry 20 years ago is now a multibillion-rand industry processing 1-billion chickens a year and providing employment to tens of thousands of people. It supplies about 2-million tonnes of poultry into the market annually.

Anybody who has seen publicly available information relating to the intermittent problems faced by local poultry producers can easily see that their material injuries have been caused almost entirely by high feed costs, as well as the economic difficulties experienced in SA — including the devastating effects of Covid-19. Their own financials confirm this.

Even Patel would know this. He has nearly devastated the steel industry. Heaven knows who he will blame when chicken prices hit the roof. 

Anthony Peerie
Sandringham

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Dumping is not free trade, it’s predatory

These imports do much harm to local industry
Opinion
4 days ago

Minister wants anti-dumping measures to form part of poultry tariff overhaul

Trade minister Ebrahim Patel has instructed the  International Trade Administration Commission to look at introducing targeted customs duties
Economy
6 days ago

LETTER: Chicken dumping really just a red herring

How much protection does the poultry industry need before it can stand on its own two feet?
Opinion
1 week ago

Chicken importers need to read the literature on dumping

High levels of dumped imports have severely damaged SA’s chicken and sugar industries, and caused misery in poverty-stricken rural areas
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China is paying dearly for its unofficial ban on ...
Opinion
2.
No policy certainty if expropriation is still on ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Amen, we whimper as false prophets ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: DA’s Maimane experiment
Opinion
5.
CAROL PATON: Land matters. It is as simple and as ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Schussler is not an independent commentator on SA poultry industry

Opinion / Letters

SA already has one of the most protected poultry industries in the world

Opinion

MIKE SCHUSSLER: Let’s call the miraculous price-shedding travelling chicken ...

Opinion

Astral Foods warns of profit drop as grain prices soar

Companies / Retail & Consumer

LETTER: Let farmers feed our people with home-grown chicken

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.