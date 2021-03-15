LETTER: ANC must not cave in

As we get closer to the municipal elections the pressure on the governing party will become enormous. When the chips are down it is well known to cave in to union demands, even if they are unaffordable.

Clearly our government cannot afford the wage increases contained in the answering affidavit filed by the director-general of the department of public service & administration (“Unions ‘blew’ their chance as funds used to fight Covid, top court told”, March 11).

However, affordability aside, everyone is expecting the governing party to cave in and take a disastrous decision by bending over backwards to accommodate trade union demands.

It is now incumbent on civil society to speak up so that a reckless decision will not be taken by politicians desperate for votes.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson

