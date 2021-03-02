Sport / Other Sport

Hamilton makes diversity a priority as Mercedes show off his new car

F1 driver brushes aside question about his future, saying 2021 is about pushing for diversity and ensuring action is taken

02 March 2021 - 18:19 Alan Baldwin
Lewis Hamilton. Picture: CHARLES COATES/GETTY IMAGES
Lewis Hamilton. Picture: CHARLES COATES/GETTY IMAGES

London — Lewis Hamilton made delivering on diversity a priority, and was guarded about his future beyond 2021, as Mercedes showed off the car that could power him to a record eighth Formula One title this season.

The 36-year-old Briton has a contract only to the end of 2021, raising speculation about what happens after that. “I’m kind of in the fortunate position where I’ve achieved most of the stuff that I have wanted to achieve up until this point,” he said at the factory launch with Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas.

“So there’s no real need necessarily to plan too far ahead. I think we’re living in quite an unusual period and life and I just wanted one year. Then we can talk about if we do more and keep adding it if we have to.”

The W12 car retains the black livery introduced in 2020 to reinforce the team’s commitment to improving diversity, with elements of silver, burgundy and green. Hamilton, the sport’s only black driver and most successful of all time, took a knee before every race in 2020 and used his platform to speak out on issues of racial justice.

He also set up a commission to help increase the representation of black people in British motorsport and he and Mercedes have announced a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport.

Hamilton said the previous priority was always “about just winning championships” but that had changed.

“Last year there was a lot of discussion about equality and inclusion and I think there was a lot of talk,” he said. “This year it’s all about pushing for diversity and really making sure that action is taken. So that’s kind of at the core of the drive for me.

“But of course we exist to win so that’s what all these guys and girls here are working towards and so my goal is to deliver that for them.”

Team boss Toto Wolff said there was no complacency at a team that has won the past seven drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

“We can’t take any comfort from our good results in 2020. Every winter, there are always indications that someone else might have done a better job, so we must keep pushing,” said the Austrian. “I enjoy this time of year as we drive into the unknown.”

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

Reuters

Aston Martin’s Formula One return attracts new sponsors

Iconic name is the drawcard, not so much Sebastian Vettel, says principal
Sport
22 hours ago

Ferrari to chase Le Mans overall victory in 2023

The Italian team last competed in the top-flight Le Mans category 50 years ago
Life
1 day ago

Formula One says racing in Africa is a priority

F1 is considering races on the continent and has held talks with SA and North African states
Sport
5 days ago

Red Bull opts for Honda-based engines from 2022

Formula One will have four different engines competing in 2022 — Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Red Bull
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Aston Martin’s Formula One return attracts new ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Motsepe inches closer to top Caf position
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs coach battles to find some positives after ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
McCarthy wants his AmaZulu players to be a lot ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Branden Grace secures second-career title in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

F1 to freeze engine development from 2022

Sport / Other Sport

Open F1 slot goes to Portugal

Sport / Other Sport

Lewis Hamilton signs new deal to chase eighth F1 title

Sport / Other Sport

Mercedes set date for car launch, but no news on Hamilton

Sport / Other Sport

Monaco says F1 grand prix will go ahead in 2021

Sport / Other Sport

Formula One juggles dates as Bahrain opens new season

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.