LETTER: Call Zuma out, Mr President

Our country is in a state of collapse under the ANC-led government, and I want to see President Cyril Ramaphosa taking a strong stand and challenging his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, by ordering him to appear before the Zondo commission to answer corruption allegations against him.

The time for being silent and covering each other’s backs is over. If Ramaphosa is against corruption, as he claims, he must show it by calling to account his colleagues who are accused of wrongdoing.

Edwin Mokgothu

Kagiso

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.