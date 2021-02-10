Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Call Zuma out, Mr President

10 February 2021 - 16:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picutre: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picutre: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Our country is in a state of collapse under the ANC-led government, and I want to see President Cyril Ramaphosa taking a strong stand and challenging his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, by ordering him to appear before the Zondo commission to answer corruption allegations against him.

The time for being silent and covering each other’s backs is over. If Ramaphosa is against corruption, as he claims, he must show it by calling to account his colleagues who are accused of wrongdoing.

Edwin Mokgothu
Kagiso

