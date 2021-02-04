Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Family planning needed

It can be done on a voluntary basis without the need for social engineering

04 February 2021 - 15:33
Picture: 123RF/ HONGQI ZHANG
Picture: 123RF/ HONGQI ZHANG

Daryl Swanepoel’s article (“Economic recovery hinges on slowing SA’s population growth rate”, January 31) was a realistic and sober reminder of two irrefutable facts: SA and its whole population can gain enormously by responsible family planning, and it should receive far higher priority than it now receives.

Efficient family planning is relatively cheap and can all be done on a voluntary basis without the need for any social engineering. The “cultural and religious hurdles” referred to in changing population reproductive behaviour should not be a major issue. Perhaps the time has in any case also arrived that decisions must be taken between the lesser of the two evils in this regard.

Step one of such a renewed effort would be to know what exactly is going on in the field of family planning. What entities are responsible for what services in the public sector, how is it funded, what results have been achieved, are there any plans to improve the outcomes, what role do public benefit organisations and the private sector play? Unfortunately, an internet search does not throw much light on these questions.

I hope the Inclusive Society Institute’s soon-to-be released report will provide some answers. Otherwise other entities or people must be encouraged and paid to provide more information.

Edwin Hertzog
Stellenbosch

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Even placing desperately needed staff is beyond the government

As the financial situation continues to deteriorate, more government posts will be frozen
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: No, exports won’t save the poultry sector

While increased exports are an important objective, SA cannot export enough to make up for the huge volumes of imported chicken
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Saving is a pain, but it can bring economic healing

Bolstering private enterprises must be at the heart of any sustainable growth strategy
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Outlaw short selling

Regulators ought to  introduce more discipline in stock market activities
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Corrupt cadres hide behind joint-decision defence

ANC’s principle of silence will ensure ‘true story’ never gets out
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: We get a lot wrong but we didn’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: EU’s vaccine own goal shows SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: Ramaphosa squanders a great ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: First fix the broken Compensation Fund
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Pretty vacant on Muizenberg beach
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.