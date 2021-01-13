Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel’s vaccine strategy is not racist

Saying so comes close to anti-Semitism, while calling out the president for SA’s vaccine strategy is largely absent

13 January 2021 - 14:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

Your editorial on government’s vaccine plan is a clear and well written commentary on our Covid-19 vaccine shambles (“Vaccine strategy does not inspire hope”, January 12. I would, however, like to make two points.

When former president Thabo Mbeki’s Aids denialism caused significant loss of life, the media did not hold back in laying the blame at his feet. Not so with President Cyril Ramaphosa. His incompetence and negligence will likely result in many unnecessary deaths, huge suffering and could well be the death knell to our already hopelessly mismanaged economy.

So why not actually spell this out? What’s good for the goose, and so on.

Then there is your comment on Israel’s vaccination programme’s “racist exclusions of the Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza”. This is fake news. Whether you agree with Israel’s policies or not, Palestinian leaders have repeatedly and publicly refused vaccination assistance from Israel.

Your statement comes dangerously close to anti-Semitism as you are attempting to apply standards to Israel that differ from those expected of other countries. 

David Wolpert
Rivonia

