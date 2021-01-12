LETTER: Big-man syndrome needs a massive kick

Opinion / Letters

America has lost the right to lecture the world about democracy. Donald Trump’s America is no different from Belarus or Uganda. The Big Man syndrome and cult of personality know no skin colour or country’s GDP.

Whether it was Robert Mugabe jailing journalists in Zimbabwe or Trump’s anarchists vandalising Capitol Hill, it is our collective duty to stop them and defend democracy.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail

