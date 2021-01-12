LETTER: Big-man syndrome needs a massive kick

America has lost the right to lecture the world about democracy. Donald Trump’s America is no different from Belarus or Uganda. The Big Man syndrome and cult of personality know no skin colour or country’s GDP.

Whether it was Robert Mugabe jailing journalists in Zimbabwe or Trump’s anarchists vandalising Capitol Hill, it is our collective duty to stop them and defend democracy.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.