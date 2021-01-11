World / Europe

Angela Merkel says Twitter’s Trump ban is problematic

The popular social media platform has permanently banned Trump, one of its biggest accounts, after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington

11 January 2021 - 19:07 Markus Wacket
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a meeting in Berlin, Germany, January 7 2021. Picture: KAY NIETFELD/REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a meeting in Berlin, Germany, January 7 2021. Picture: KAY NIETFELD/REUTERS

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reservations about the way President Donald Trump's Twitter account was suspended, her spokesperson said, adding that legislators, not private companies, should decide on any necessary curbs to free expression.

The comments by Steffen Seibert, her chief spokesperson, reflect concern in Berlin and much of Europe at the power giant social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook have to shape public discourse.

“The right to freedom of opinion is of fundamental importance,” Seibert told reporters at a regular government news conference in Berlin on Monday.

“Given that, the chancellor considers it problematic that the president's accounts have been permanently suspended.”

Merkel's relations with Trump have been frosty during his four years in office, making her apparent decision to side with him in his objections to being removed from the platform all the more striking.

Twitter permanently banned Trump, one of its biggest accounts, after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington, unleashing hours of chaos in which five people died. The platform said his tweets could cause more violence.

He added that Twitter's practice of adding notes to Trump's inaccurate tweets had been appropriate, since the platform bore a responsibility for ensuring public discourse was not poisoned by hate, lies or incitement.

While Facebook followed Twitter in banning Trump, it was the short messaging service that he made his own, leveraging a vast online following to rout his challengers in the Republican primaries and then capture the presidency in 2016.

Germans are wary of infringements of free speech, in part because of its Communist and Nazi past, totalitarian regimes that ruled on German soil during the 20th century, both of which used violence and censorship to seize and hold power.

Reuters 

