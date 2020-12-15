Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Swift action needed to stop those who prey on paramedics

Police minister Bheki Cele needs to stop talking tough while sitting on his hands and do something drastic about these crimes

15 December 2020 - 15:04
Picture: 123RF/PUMIDOL LEELERDSAKULVONG
Picture: 123RF/PUMIDOL LEELERDSAKULVONG

For a while now we have had reports of attacks on front-line workers who are going out of their way to save lives under the most hazardous circumstances. So far this year 68 attacks have been recorded, with some beaten, robbed and even killed.

These are no other than emergency medical practitioners (paramedics) who are going into the lion’s den to save lives. Last week another was shot, but fortunately was saved by the bulletproof vest he was wearing while answering a call for emergency assistance in Mitchells Plain. As it turned out it was a false alarm, a bogus call to make it possible to rob the paramedics.

Who are the animals who threaten these heroes with violence? Their disregard for humanity is mind boggling. Tough and swift action is required, but such calls fall on deaf ears.  Police minister Bheki Cele needs to stop just talking tough while sitting on his hands and do something drastic about these and other crimes in SA.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

