If you are 60 or older, do not go on holiday to Covid-19 hotspots, Discovery urges Discovery Health says if there are further surges in the virus, hospital capacity in smaller towns will come under severe strain

Discovery Health is asking holiday makers over the age of 60 years to avoid travel to hotspot areas in case hospitals in smaller coastal towns cannot cope with an increase in Covid-19 patients.

The medical scheme administrator predicts there will be a further surge in cases as people travel and congregate in large numbers. Daily Covid-19 infections are now rising at the highest rate since the winter peak. ..