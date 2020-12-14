Some beaches to be closed over the festive season, while SA will have earlier curfew

Some of SA's beaches will be closed over the festive season, as the country is experiencing the second wave of high coronavirus infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday night.

In an address to the nation, Ramaphosa announced stricter measures, including greater enforcement of the current lockdown level 1 rules, as SA heads into the festive season.

The address follows meetings on Sunday with the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council made up of cabinet ministers, premiers and mayors of the country’s metros, the presidency said.

Ramaphosa's address sought to strike a balance between good health and livelihoods.

While the entire country now faces a stricter lockdown during the festive season, the Saartjie Baartman district municipality and the Garden Route district municipality have also now been declared hotspots, joining Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa said this festive season will require giving up “short-lived pleasures”.

The president's address comes just before the majority of South Africans travel for the December holidays. The tourism industry was looking forward to a more vibrant festive season after the devastation it suffered earlier in 2020.

Ramaphosa announced that all beaches in the Eastern Cape will be closed over the course of the festive season, as well as those in holiday mecca of the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

The beaches will be closed from December 16 till January 3, Ramaphosa said.

In KwaZulu-Natal, beaches will be closed on the busy days during the festive season, including December 16, 25, 26, 31 and January 1,2 and 3.

Ramaphosa said beaches in the Western Cape, besides those in the Garden Route and those in the Northern Cape will remain open. It will, however, be subject to the various coronavirus protocols and lockdown restrictions.