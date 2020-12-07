LETTER: Vital to look at how prescribed asset regulations have fared

The argument for or against the government introducing prescribed asset regulations seems to ignore any analyses of their historical reason and application.

Few if any of the so-called “experts” were born or involved in the industry the last time it was introduced and understand the differences in its implications on pensioners, which must be the principal concern.

Up until the late 1980s, most pension funds were what is called “defined benefit” funds, in which members were guaranteed a pension as a percentage of their salary at or close to retirement, for which they paid a fixed contribution. The employer was liable for the balance of cost of the benefit, and thus investment return was of no critical interest to the member.

Today almost all pension funds are “defined contribution”, which are nothing more than savings accounts and means that the pension purchased normally by some means of annuity is dependent on the capital value of the “savings” when the member retires.

As prescription normally introduces a low, fixed interest rate, that can have a major effect on the member's “savings account”, which in turn could affect the ultimate pension. In the 1970s, prescription required that 40% of assets be invested in government stock, yielding in most years returns less than yields being obtained elsewhere.

Any introduction of restrictions on investments that reduce the flexibility of the investment managers’ investment options should be discouraged as it could have a major effect on the ultimate benefit a member derives at retirement.

John Robinson

Via e-mail

