LETTER: China’s doublespeak

26 November 2020 - 16:28
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS
It is a rather sickening experience to buy your newspaper and find condescending Chinese state propaganda on a page that should be devoted to news about the world.

The Chinese ambassador and his colleagues seem to think SA readers have no other sources of information on what’s happening in China and are waiting to be enlightened by them.

China is an increasingly undemocratic, Orwellian state in which press freedom and political dissent are systematically suppressed. The worst examples are the gulag-type re-education camps for Uighurs and the clampdown on freedom of expression in Hong Kong.

It is objectionable for a respectable newspaper to provide space to anyone defending these violations.

Gerrit Olivier
Brixton

