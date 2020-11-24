Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t pay your TV licence — it’s the right thing to do

Organs of state do not exist to provide jobs for the incompetent merely so they will continue to vote for the inefficient governing party

24 November 2020 - 13:20
Picture: 123RF/MARCO CIANNAREL

The meddling in the affairs of the SABC by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his supporters demonstrates two things. First, that these people are essentially rural and ignorant of the basics of modern democracy, and second, that with them holding some of the levers of power, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC can kiss any actual, meaningful new investment goodbye.

The ANC does not own SA, and our beautiful and complex country is subject to the constitution and the laws it supports. The various organs of state do not exist to provide employment to the incompetent merely so they will continue to vote for the corrupt and grossly inefficient governing party.

I, for one, will not renew my TV licence until the absurd situation at the SABC is corrected and about 400 or more leeches are removed, at the minimum cost provided by the law. They have sucked more than enough life blood from that entity already and must go. I urge all Business Day readers to do likewise.

Robert Stone, Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za.

LETTER: Overpaid SABC staff need a big wake-up call

Why do SABC staff get 28 days of paid annual leave when most of us get 15-20 days?
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: SABC a dangerous proxy war that can harm Ramaphosa

The issue has split the cabinet and the ANC as it creates a platform on which to rail against him
19 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: SABC restructuring a necessity, as with other SOEs

Porous state of some SOEs has weighed on SA as bailouts have taken funds from the most vulnerable or from growth-enhancing initiatives
21 hours ago

