LETTER: Don’t pay your TV licence — it’s the right thing to do

The meddling in the affairs of the SABC by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his supporters demonstrates two things. First, that these people are essentially rural and ignorant of the basics of modern democracy, and second, that with them holding some of the levers of power, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC can kiss any actual, meaningful new investment goodbye.

The ANC does not own SA, and our beautiful and complex country is subject to the constitution and the laws it supports. The various organs of state do not exist to provide employment to the incompetent merely so they will continue to vote for the corrupt and grossly inefficient governing party.

I, for one, will not renew my TV licence until the absurd situation at the SABC is corrected and about 400 or more leeches are removed, at the minimum cost provided by the law. They have sucked more than enough life blood from that entity already and must go. I urge all Business Day readers to do likewise.

Robert Stone, Linden

