Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sikhakhane and Mabuza are an embarrassment to their profession

The legal world expects better of them, not the unprofessional, infantile and irrational behaviour they have unleashed on us

23 November 2020 - 13:31
Former President Jacob Zuma talks with his lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg, Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Former President Jacob Zuma talks with his lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg, Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, his instructing attorney Eric Mabuza, and former president Jacob Zuma have embroiled the world in absurd and demeaning behaviour of great proportion. Their recent walk-out of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry into state capture reveals something ugly about them.

Sikhakhane and Mabuza are an embarrassment to their profession. The legal world expects better of them, not the unprofessional, infantile and irrational behaviour they have unleashed on us.

Zondo has the huge and unenviable task of laying bare to South Africans and the world how our state entities and coffers were abused or hollowed out to benefit the powerful. Zuma has been implicated in this wrongdoing.

He should not pretend he is above the law, or that his advancing age should be used to escape censure. He must take responsibility. Part of the wrongdoing happened during his tenure, in what is correctly described as nine wasted years.

Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.  

Criminal charges to be laid against Jacob Zuma over Zondo inquiry

Having spent more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Zuma walked out last week, despite a summons to appear and answer questions
National
3 hours ago

LETTER: Act against Jacob Zuma as no-one is above the law

If he gets away with his actions, how can others be expected to obey the law?
Opinion
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Zuma is afraid — and so he should be

The former president knows that the NPA will act on the findings of the state capture inquiry
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: How many roads must SA walk down?
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Minister scores cheap populist points ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Marching to the fiscal ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
FIKILE MAJOLA: Special economic zones can boost ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Act against Jacob Zuma as no-one is above ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.