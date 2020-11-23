LETTER: Sikhakhane and Mabuza are an embarrassment to their profession

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, his instructing attorney Eric Mabuza, and former president Jacob Zuma have embroiled the world in absurd and demeaning behaviour of great proportion. Their recent walk-out of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry into state capture reveals something ugly about them.

Sikhakhane and Mabuza are an embarrassment to their profession. The legal world expects better of them, not the unprofessional, infantile and irrational behaviour they have unleashed on us.

Zondo has the huge and unenviable task of laying bare to South Africans and the world how our state entities and coffers were abused or hollowed out to benefit the powerful. Zuma has been implicated in this wrongdoing.

He should not pretend he is above the law, or that his advancing age should be used to escape censure. He must take responsibility. Part of the wrongdoing happened during his tenure, in what is correctly described as nine wasted years.

Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela

Via e-mail

