LETTER: Is SA safe from vote-rigging?

There have been astonishing claims of vote rigging and fraud in the US presidential election over the past week. These have included claims of deceased people voting, software being used to switch 6,000 votes from Donald Trump to Joseph Biden, political parties being prevented from observing the process.

True or false, these claims and others, specifically against the Dominion and Smartec voting software, should raise concerns in every country across the world about voting security.

What software is used in SA? Is our system secure? Can deceased voters and/or illegal votes make it into the count? Could votes be switched from A to B? It is worthwhile scrutinising our election security ahead of our next election.

Hitesh Naran

Johannesburg

