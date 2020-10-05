LETTER: Ignore science at your own peril

The three most prominent right-leaning world leaders who mocked and underplayed Covid-19 have now all contracted the virus. Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro all got Covid-19 because they ignored science, two ending up in hospital one — so far — in ICU.

It is therefore no surprise that the US, UK and Brazil have the highest number of deaths on their respective continents, in total 400,000 in their three countries. About 200,000 of these could have been prevented had their leaders not been blinded by their egos and simply followed science and common sense.

My thoughts are with the families of the 400,000, who did not have the luxury of being flown by their respective air forces to the best medical facilities in their countries. They are the forgotten, testimony to monumental leadership failure. That is where the focus should be now.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

