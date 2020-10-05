Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ignore science at your own peril

The US, UK and Brazil, unsurprisingly, have the highest number of deaths on their continents

05 October 2020 - 12:03
Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES
Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

The three most prominent right-leaning world leaders who mocked and underplayed Covid-19 have now all contracted the virus. Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro all got Covid-19 because they ignored science, two ending up in hospital one — so far — in ICU.

It is therefore no surprise that the US, UK and Brazil have the highest number of deaths on their respective continents, in total 400,000 in their three countries. About 200,000 of these could have been prevented had their leaders not been blinded by their egos and simply followed science and common sense.

My thoughts are with the families of the 400,000, who did not have the luxury of being flown by their respective air forces to the best medical facilities in their countries. They are the forgotten, testimony to monumental leadership failure. That is where the focus should be now.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

A timeline of Donald Trump’s failure to protect himself and his country

The reality that is the coronavirus has caught up with the usually maskless US president and former reality TV-star
Opinion
1 day ago

Trump diagnosis infects the markets and politics

US stocks slumped and bets on volatility increased as traders weighed the implications of Trump's positive test
Business
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Hawks give us something to crow about
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LETTER: EFF should rather protest outside VBS
Opinion / Letters
3.
BONGIWE KUNENE: Banks must balance supporting ...
Opinion
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: The goal of any plan is, yes, to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Time for Zondo to be tough on Zuma
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Donald Trump greets supporters from inside car driven by security staffer

World / Americas

Gold prices steady as focus remains on Donald Trump’s health

Markets

Donald Trump and Covid-19: how might this affect his chances of re-election?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.