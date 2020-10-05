Markets

Gold prices steady as focus remains on Donald Trump’s health

Doctors treating Trump for Covid-19 sent conflicting signals about the severity of his condition on Sunday

05 October 2020 - 07:52 Eileen Soreng
Gold bars are seen at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria. File Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
Gold bars are seen at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria. File Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Bengaluru — Gold prices were little changed on Monday, as investors sought more clarity on developments in US President Donald Trump’s health after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,896.21/oz by 3.28am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,902.

“There'll be reluctance to sell gold at this stage because of the increasing amount of uncertainty as we head towards the US presidential election,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

Doctors treating Trump for Covid-19 sent conflicting signals about the severity of his condition on Sunday, hours before Trump surprised supporters gathered outside the hospital with an impromptu motorcade.

Trump was flown to the hospital for coronavirus treatment last week, adding to political uncertainty ahead of the November 3 election.

The dollar was down 0.1% against rivals, while stock markets rose on hopes that Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day.

Also on investors’ radar were negotiations about new US coronavirus relief aid aimed to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

“There is need for new stimulus measures to rally [gold] prices. Without this mojo, there are signs of fatigue creeping into precious metals, [with] sentiment shifting in the favour of bears,” Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen about 25% in 2020 supported by unprecedented stimulus measures by governments and central banks worldwide to revive their coronavirus-battered economies. However, it has retreated 8.4% since hitting a record peak of $2,072.50 in August.

Spot gold is biased to break a support at $1,896/oz, and fall to $1,877, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Silver rose 0.8% to $23.88/oz, platinum dipped 0.2% to $880.33 and palladium fell 0.2% to $2,303.84.

Reuters

