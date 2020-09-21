LETTER: Winds of change threaten Israel and Saudi Arabia, too

The national chair of the SA Zionist Federation, Rowan Polovin, opened his opinion piece by commenting that “the desert sands of the Middle East are shifting quickly” (“SA would gain from de-hyphenating Israel-Palestine”, September 16). They are indeed.

As the current issue of The Economist notes: “Oil fuelled the 20th century — its cars, its wars, its economy and its geopolitics. Now the world is in the midst of an energy shock that is speeding up the shift to a new order. As Covid-19 struck the global economy earlier this year, demand for oil dropped by more than a fifth and prices collapsed. There have been oil slumps before, but this one is different. As the public, governments and investors wake up to climate change, the clean-energy industry is gaining momentum.”

Discoveries of oil in Persia (Iran) and Mesopotamia (Iraq), and British determination to plunder that wealth, became the motivation for World War 1. That perfidy included the theft of Palestine via the 1917 Balfour Declaration, purportedly to establish Palestine as a Jewish homeland. Yet the once-mighty British Empire collapsed within 30 years.

It is said that the British “invented” apartheid in Ireland, exported it to SA but “perfected” it in Palestine. PW Botha in 1985 thought gold made apartheid SA impregnable, and so in his Rubicon speech in effect told the world to go to hell. Well, just as apartheid failed in Ireland and SA, so it is time for Zionists to realise that the “two-state solution” in apartheid Israel-Palestine is also a non-starter.

The dictatorships of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain are seething politically and on the brink of revolutions. Like Israel itself, they are gangster states. With the approaching end of the oil era, their demise is ironically being accelerated by the lunatic in the White House, who thought he could impose his “deal of the century” on the Arab world. The geopolitical consequences of revolution in Saudi Arabia will eclipse even the 1979 Iranian revolution, about which the US and Israel are still paranoid.

Contrary to US and Israeli propaganda, the recently signed agreements between Israel, UAE and Bahrain are not “peace agreements”. Instead, they are a weird attempt to mobilise a war alliance between Israel and Saudi Arabia against Iran. In a region already devastated by post-9/11 wars, that alliance will inevitably fail. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been unable to defeat even the Houthis in Yemen.

The British tried unsuccessfully for 80 years to subjugate Afghanistan and, exhausted, finally gave up in 1919. The Russians intervened in 1979, but 10 years later withdrew when the Soviet Union collapsed. The US attacked Afghanistan in 2001 in what neoconservatives then intended as the “Plan for the New American Century” to impose US military and financial hegemony right across the globe, including China.

After 19 years in Afghanistan, the Americans now can’t wait to get out. Afghanistan has confirmed its historic reputation as “the graveyard of empires”.

The Iranians are considerably more formidable, and last year shook up both the US military establishment and President Donald Trump when they shot down a highly sophisticated $200m American drone.

Like the British Empire before it, the US empire — funded by the Saudi Arabian petrodollar standard negotiated in 1973 by Henry Kissinger — is facing collapse both domestically and internationally. China, now the biggest importer of Saudi oil, pays in yuan rather than dollars.

Yes, the “winds of change are sweeping through the Middle East”, just as they swept through apartheid SA 30 years ago. Apartheid Israel’s existence rests on “doing the dirty work” in the Middle East for the US empire. What then after the Americans “pull the plug”, as they did in 1990 with apartheid SA, and decide that the Israelis and Saudis are “just too much hassle”?

Terry Crawford-Browne

Palestine Solidarity Campaign

