LETTER: There’s a simple way for SABC to leave analogue behind

Lurking in the heart of most electronic equipment is a power supply that converts mains electricity (if available) to the low voltage needed by the transistors and integrated circuits they contain.

These power supplies rely on capacitors, generally fabricated from tantalum, which are small, inexpensive and reliable. However, they do need to be kept supplied with power, as otherwise they tend to develop internal short circuits.

We are told the Post Office now stores 863,000 set top boxes planned for distribution to the poor to enable them to receive the digital terrestrial TV signals broadcast by the SABC. It is likely that these set top boxes will contain several tantalum capacitors, which having been kept unpowered for years will no longer work.

The march of technology is unstoppable and the poor, for whom these boxes were originally intended, have long since adopted other means for receiving SABC TV broadcasts, as a visit to any township with its plethora of TV dishes (known colloquially as Khayelitsha lilies) will prove.

Any need for analogue terrestrial TV evaporated long ago, and if they can be found the 863,000 set top boxes in question can most conveniently be sent to the scrapyard as they serve no purpose.

In a recent letter I referred to this matter and suggested that the best plan for the SABC would be simply to switch off the satellite links now feeding programmes to its network of analogue transmitters. I termed this process "simplicate and add lightness", and was disappointed at the lack of response.

Within a month, at most, a vast stretch of radio spectrum is set to be released for use by the cellphone industry, and the SABC could save the cost of independent satellite links and the maintenance of obsolete transmitters. What is stopping us?

John Logan

Kenilworth

