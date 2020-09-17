Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC could have avoided shame

Spectacular Zimbabwe mission failures made a laughing stock of party and government

17 September 2020 - 17:52
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS
In the wake of its spectacularly failed double diplomatic and political missions to Zimbabwe recently, one thing has become abundantly clear: the ANC and the government it leads need better political advisers.

Noble as its intentions were, it was hypocritical and counterintuitive of the governing party to have prescribed for its ailing northern neighbour political medication it has shunned itself — intra political party and broad-based dialogue and co-governance structures.

It would have spared us the diplomatic shame had the governing party invited MPs and party office bearers (funded by their parties) from across the political spectrum, on the proportional basis the parties enjoy in parliament, to participate in the fact-finding missions. That way, the ANC could, apart from complying with the country’s lockdown regulations, have easily led by example and avoided the jamboree and scandal, and the Zimbabweans laughing us off.

Nat Makhubele,Via e-mail 

