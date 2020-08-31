Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A lot is riding on Hermione Cronje

The head of the NPA’s investigating directorate expects the first high-profile arrests in September

31 August 2020 - 15:17
Hermione Cronje. Picture: GCIS/NTSWE MOKOENA
Hermione Cronje. Picture: GCIS/NTSWE MOKOENA

It is now emerging that the newly amended regulation of the Zondo commission will expedite the day of judgment for some high-profile miscreants in the ANC.

Hermione Cronje, head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigating directorate, said recently that the first high-profile arrests would be made in September 2020. “Once evidence is authenticated and corroborated, a docket would be opened and handed over for prosecution.”

Cronje seemed positive that the Estina dairy case will come to fruition soon because of evidence now accessible from the Zondo commission. Having said that, it would appear that Ace Magashule will soon be called to answer some interesting questions, if not criminal charges.

Malusi Gigaba will also have his day in court to answer for his impropriety relating to the Guptas. In response to a question, Cronje answered: “We are unbelievably close” to arrests. Her “pipeline of high-profile cases almost ready to go to court” may be our country’s last chance to salvage its dignity.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

