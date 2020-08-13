Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s young people are worried about destruction of the economy

Covid regulations must save businesses and jobs, and a little accountability for state funds wouldn't hurt

13 August 2020 - 16:49
Thousands of job seekers queue outside the Alberton Civic Centre to attend the Youth Job Creation Initiative. Picture: SOWETAN
With  the number of businesses and jobs being lost daily due to the lockdown, one begins to wonder whether the government's policy will save lives from Covid-19 but lose them due to hunger, depression, poverty and overindebtedness.

The measures that are currently in place as a result of the state of disaster have left a significant gap in people's livelihoods. Many South Africans have been pushing for the unbanning of alcohol and tobacco products, perhaps to drown out the blatant looting of public funds through corrupt Covid equipment tenders, fraudulent unemployment insurance claims and many other means that are yet to surface.

The biggest concern of young people in this country is that we are inheriting an economy that has a depreciating rand coupled with a declining GDP and debt that is rising beyond our nation's capability to repay it. It is high time our government starts to come up with Covid regulations that allow South Africans to stay in business and employed — and a little accountability for state funds wouldn't hurt.

Romeo Mngqibisa
Cape Town

