LETTER: They don’t make public thieves like they used to

Steven Friedman’s column indicts the “national debate” for steering the Covid-19 debate into the corruption quagmire (New ways are needed to deal with deeply entrenched corruption, August 4).

He says it’s because it is more comfortable to be indignant. Then he performs precisely the same manoeuvre: he takes it into the “skewed economy” debate, for that is where he is most comfortable.

If Afrikaner rule opened the economy for Afrikaners, at least they built institutions, and there was no wholesale looting then. Today’s thieves take huge chunks of national income to Dubai rather than creating more employment for the disadvantaged here at home.

That, it seems, remains the job of those still in control of the economy after a quarter of a century.

The simple truth is that whoever creates jobs will remain dominant in any economy. Those who steal or siphon from the state are incapable of constructive initiative, least of all running a business. It is far easier to connive and steal.

Making apologies for the conduct of the looters by suggesting they are opening doors is silly. Let’s be frank — they are closing them for the majority of this nation.

Jens Kuhn

Cape Town

