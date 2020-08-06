Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘China-bashing’ reflects lack of insight into its true objectives

China firmly opposes hegemonism in whatever form as well as unilateralism, protectionism and trade bullying

06 August 2020 - 13:18
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

I refer to Gerrit Olivier and Michele Olivier’s article in Business Day (Pandemic may set off a change in the decrepit global architecture, August 4). While I concur with their broad conclusion that “perhaps the best option left seems to be a reformed UN”, I strongly disagree with their assumption that “of major and immediate concern should be to prevent the lurking Chinese hegemony”.

This highly questionable statement not only smacks of the counterproductive Trump/Pompeo “China bashing at all costs” narrative, but also reflects a grave lack of insight into China’s true global objectives. China has experienced untold political and developmental hardships in its past — it was a victim of both colonialism and imperialism. It has, however, made phenomenal socioeconomic progress over the last few decades, with its future increasingly intertwined with the rest of the world.

China has therefore made a strategic decision to adopt a foreign policy aimed at peaceful and international co-operation. In fact, it is striving to become a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and an advocate for multilateralism. This is in keeping with long-standing Chinese cultural traditions of cherishing peace and harmony.

China therefore firmly opposes hegemonism in whatever form as well as unilateralism, protectionism and trade bullying. It consistently reiterates that it will not seek to progress at the expense of others. In a world increasingly shrouded in uncertainty and instability, China’s constructive foreign policy approach should be welcomed rather than denigrated.

Gert Grobler 
Former SA ambassador to China; Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University

