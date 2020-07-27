LETTER: Only the ANC’s exit will save us

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed shock at the looting of some of the R500bn Covid relief funding, yet the SA public expected this from the very outset. We knew the level of depravity of this country, and we are no longer shocked by any revelation of theft, corruption and incompetence from the ANC government. We are furious though.

Where has Ramaphosa been for the past two-and-a-half decades while his party, its comrades and compatriots systematically looted this country and brought us to the brink of collapse? He has been deeply involved in public life since the very inception of the “New SA”, and if he claims ignorance of the profound acts of economic sabotage by his party, at every echelon of governance and administration, he is guilty of both incompetence and negligence.

The ANC has pillaged our country and nothing short of its obliteration will save us. An “SA Spring” is overdue if there is to be any future for us or our children.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North

