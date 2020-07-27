Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Only the ANC’s exit will save us

From the very outset, the public has expected looting of the R500bn Covid relief funding

27 July 2020 - 14:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Presidential Coordinating Council. Union Buildings. 17/06/2020. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Presidential Coordinating Council. Union Buildings. 17/06/2020. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed shock at the looting of some of the R500bn Covid relief funding, yet the SA public expected this from the very outset. We knew the level of depravity of this country, and we are no longer shocked by any revelation of theft, corruption and incompetence from the ANC government. We are furious though.

Where has Ramaphosa been for the past two-and-a-half decades while his party, its comrades and compatriots systematically looted this country and brought us to the brink of collapse? He has been deeply involved in public life since the very inception of the “New SA”, and if he claims ignorance of the profound acts of economic sabotage by his party, at every echelon of governance and administration, he is guilty of both incompetence and negligence.

The ANC has pillaged our country and nothing short of its obliteration will save us. An “SA Spring” is overdue if there is to be any future for us or our children.

Dr Peter Baker 
Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA’s recovery from Covid-19 must start now, Cyril Ramaphosa urges

‘Businesses are being forced to close and jobs are being lost,’ the president said in his weekly newsletter
Economy
3 hours ago

Sandile Zungu speaks out against shady PPE deals

Black business chief weighs in on probe into allegations that officials and businesses benefited from billions meant to fight Covid-19
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa signs proclamation allowing SIU to probe misuse of Covid-19 funds

President signs proclamation after rise in allegations of corruption linked to relief funding
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Unfathomable lockdown decisions
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ENOCH GODONGWANA: Setting the record straight on ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: Union push behind school closures
Opinion
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: The novelty of inflation making ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Whites must confront persistent role of ...
Opinion

Related Articles

ENOCH GODONGWANA: Setting the record straight on ANC economic policy document

Opinion

Fully loaded taxis ‘most efficient way to spread Covid-19’

National

SA’s pledge to the IMF

Business

EDITORIAL: Unfathomable lockdown decisions

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.