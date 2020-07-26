Business SA’s pledge to the IMF Approval expected on Monday for historic Covid-crisis loan BL PREMIUM

SA is set to receive its first ever loan from the International Monetary Fund within days, with the IMF’s 24-member executive board due to meet in Washington DC on Monday to approve SA's application for $4.2bn (about R70bn) in Covid-related emergency financing.

An announcement from the IMF is expected on Monday evening SA time, with details due later this week on the commitments SA has made to support the loan.