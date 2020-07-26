SA’s pledge to the IMF
Approval expected on Monday for historic Covid-crisis loan
26 July 2020 - 00:10
SA is set to receive its first ever loan from the International Monetary Fund within days, with the IMF’s 24-member executive board due to meet in Washington DC on Monday to approve SA's application for $4.2bn (about R70bn) in Covid-related emergency financing.
An announcement from the IMF is expected on Monday evening SA time, with details due later this week on the commitments SA has made to support the loan.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now