LETTER: Emergency budget could be used to maintain demand and monetary stimulus

Evidence and theory can help us understand why this budget is badly timed and one-sided. Instead, a combination of short-term spending measures and long-term debt reduction targets are needed to balance the economy’s growth path.

The budget looks to rein in government spending at exactly the wrong time: amid the greatest economic downturn SA has faced since at least 1930. In doing so, Treasury risks permanently reducing the growth outlook for the SA economy. Cutting spending as an economy is collapsing is like taking a patient off oxygen support when they need it the most. Treasury’s defence is that such life support has its own long-term risks, and in fact may not help.

Evidence shows that targeted emergency government support during an economic crisis can reduce its severity and duration, while also aiding in long-term recovery. One only needs to compare the starkly different recovery experiences of the US and Europe after the 2008 global financial crisis. The US’s much quicker relative recovery was in large part due to the timely fiscal and monetary policy measures it implemented.

Today, central banks and treasuries across the world are applying even more far-reaching emergency demand and financial stimulus measures to try to offset the damage caused by Covid-19. In normally frugal Germany this amounts to roughly 15% of GDP, for example.

Treasury refutes this foundational point: that government spending in SA can support demand. “It simply does not work”, they say. While the bloated public sector wage bill is of real concern, their argument belies what we see across the world: that enhanced unemployment benefits, cheap loans or grant to small and medium sized firms, and once-off income transfers to poorer households from governments, are boosting incomes and spending during Covid-19.

These emergency measures, when properly designed, are not wasteful spending and should not be (severely) curtailed, as the supplementary budget does, simply because other long-standing government expenditures are deemed wasteful.

More precisely, Mboweni confuses the short-run and the long-run of the economy in his defence of the supplementary budget. The structural reforms Mboweni lists, such as “lack of affordable and reliable electricity”, are without a doubt essential policy reforms. These structural measures, including educational reforms, impact what is called the supply-side of the economy (production).

They take time to implement and are part of the long-run of the economy, determining growth in living in the coming decades. Such reforms are vital, but must not be mixed up with the short-run policy measures required to offset the immediate contraction of employment, incomes and spending from the Covid-19 shock.

Government’s debt obligations are now growing almost entirely because its tax revenue has collapsing (by over R300bn), as short-run economic growth reverses, not because of long-run government spending increases. Monetary policy and fiscal policy are the additional short-run government tools used to manage fluctuations in economic growth by maintaining spending. This is called the demand-side of the economy. To ignore either the short-run (demand-side) or the long-run (supply-side) of the economy is a mistake.

Crudely put, the Treasury’s supplementary budget, and Mboweni’s defence of it, are inappropriate because they propose long-run solutions to short-run problems. This amounts to arguing that a critical patient in the ICU ward needs exercise and a healthy diet, rather than immediate life-savings interventions. While not wrong per se, the time-frame of their solutions is misplaced, just as it is at present.

Growing interest payments by government on its debt obligations will eventually pose a real threat to its ability to manage the short-run of the economy through countercyclical spending policies. This threat must be dealt with in a balanced manner over an appropriate time-frame — once the patient has come off life support.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) chief economist, along with its fiscal affairs director, reiterates this approach, noting recently: “While the trajectory of public debt could drift up further in an adverse scenario, an earlier-than-warranted fiscal retrenchment presents an even greater risk of derailing the recovery, with larger future fiscal costs.”

As a result the IMF does not advise reducing government spending in the short-term during the Covid-19 crisis. Instead, it recommends reducing “wasteful [government] expenditure” as part of a medium-term fiscal consolidation, which should also include “widening the tax base, minimising tax avoidance and greater progressivity in taxation in some countries”.

The greatest unspoken danger is that Treasury has misdiagnosed the condition Covid-19 has placed the SA economy in. About three-million workers have lost their jobs in SA already, with a further 1.5-million receiving no pay but remaining in employment, according to the recent CRAM-NIDS survey. (By contrast, the SA economy saw one-million jobs losses in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.)

The Treasury’s supplementary budget risks crippling the economy further by reducing necessary government emergency support measures during this period of economic implosion. This could deepen and extend the recession facing businesses and workers in the short-run, while making any sustained long-run recovery more difficult.

Instead, an emergency short-term budget could be used to maintain demand and monetary stimulus during the course of 2020 (at least), while using a medium-term fiscal framework to incorporate greater supply-side reforms and reductions in government largesse, beginning in 12-18 months’ time.

Ilan Strauss

Senior research associate, University of Johannesburg. Lecturer, Jones Graduate School of Business (Rice University).

