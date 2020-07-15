LETTER: Black executives overlooked

When we observe recent appointments both in the private and public sectors it appears the government's transformation agenda is at risk. I will zoom in on why so few black professionals are considered for these strategic roles.

A troubling picture is portrayed that has resulted in an apparent lack of interest from experienced black professionals. There have been several loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in recent times, which has been increasing with no consequence for management. Experienced professionals have felt overlooked and have lost interest in strategic positions in SOEs.

Another critical issue that has been bared before the state capture commission is that ministers are too involved in the running of the entities. At times, boards are dissolved or their economic decisions are overridden.

There is a pressing need to re-engineer the SOEs and ensure they add value to the country. It is equally critical to give black CEOs the support they need to fulfil their specific mandates. This includes change to SOE boards' composition and ensuring they are adequately funded.

It is crucial that the SOEs lead and develop a talent pipeline for future strategic positions. We need to start investing money wisely so we aren't talking about the same experiences in a few years.

If a board enthusiastically supports these entities with requisite skills, we will see renewed interest from the country’s black professionals. The private sector also has a role to play; let us continue to build an inclusive society.

Nyaniso Qwesha,Via e-mail

