LETTER: Covid-19 highlights our harsh world

Amid the pandemic some people are unaware that there is need for a profound rethink

29 June 2020 - 16:11
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19 in Lenasia, Johannesburg, May 13 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19 in Lenasia, Johannesburg, May 13 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

We’re all seeing the anomalies of this pandemic, the most apparent example being the lives-versus-economy decisions. Also, while some are seeing a chance to use the huge disruption to really assess their priorities as an interdependent species, others are carrying on as usual, unaware that there is a need for a profound rethink.

I heard a doctor on the radio tell how he applied for extended facilities as he is experiencing a financial squeeze, but was told that he is high risk. So much for our “front-line heroes”. I also heard a man a few weeks ago tell of being required to pay 23% interest for a business loan he was requesting.

Where is the understanding of what is happening and the sense of a need for a new mindset? We have made a harsh world for ourselves and the pandemic has highlighted this. But keep your eyes on the money, chaps. When you eventually look up, I hope you like what you see.

Charmaine Manicom 
Via e-mail

