LETTER: Taxpayers overpay for featherbedding of union members

We need changes to more than just the budget. The SABC, Eskom and many other state-owned enterprises, as well as national and provincial government departments, have been used by the ANC as a means of buying support — they are overstaffed and overpaid.

This became particularly evident during the disastrous Zuma presidency, but there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Taxpayers have paid for too long for the featherbedding of union members.

Perhaps at last the government will stand up to the greed and irresponsibility of the unions by doing at the SABC what needs to be done, and retrenching unnecessary and unproductive staff at all levels.

As an alternative to retrenchments the Communications Workers Union, apparently concerned about job losses, could agree to cuts in wages and salaries and benefits across the board for its members, to achieve the necessary cost savings.

Robert Stone

Linden

LETTERS: JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.