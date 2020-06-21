Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxpayers overpay for featherbedding of union members

The government should resist greed by retrenching unproductive staff at all levels of the SABC

21 June 2020 - 16:51
SABC offices in Auckland Park. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SABC offices in Auckland Park. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
We need changes to more than just the budget. The SABC, Eskom and many other state-owned enterprises, as well as national and provincial government departments, have been used by the ANC as a means of buying support — they are overstaffed and overpaid.

This became particularly evident during the disastrous Zuma presidency, but there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Taxpayers have paid for too long for the featherbedding of union members.

Perhaps at last the government will stand up to the greed and irresponsibility of the unions by doing at the SABC what needs to be done, and retrenching unnecessary and unproductive staff at all levels.

As an alternative to retrenchments the Communications Workers Union, apparently concerned about job losses, could agree to cuts in wages and salaries and benefits across the board for its members, to achieve the necessary cost savings.

Robert Stone
Linden

