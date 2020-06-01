LETTER: Covid-19 comparison to flu pandemic deeply flawed

In his recent column Steven Friedman argued that the economy is threatened by Covid-19, not measures to fight it.

Friedman’s essential argument has become a common one of those who regard the coronavirus as a threat to the fabric of productive life and who favour hard lockdowns. According to this argument, the virus is so severe that widespread shutdowns of ordinary life and commerce will benefit the economy in the fullness of time.

By hunkering down and staying healthier, once the pandemic subsides people can get back to productive life sooner and in greater number than those who thumbed their noses at the invisible threat. The incautious are left too hobbled, sick, or dead when it all passes over to contribute as vibrantly as those who laid low and played it safe.

Friedman offers no compelling proof of this argument. As was used to justify “flattening the curve” during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, he draws on studies that purport to show that US cities in 1918/1919 that stopped more social and business activities than others not only lost fewer lives but their economies also recovered quickest.

While there were certainly shutdown orders in 1918/1919, they were sporadic, and where they existed would constitute something like lockdown-lite today. Studies of some US cities from 1918/1919 draw on public policy, epidemiological and economic data, from an era when such data — especially economic — was notoriously unreliable. This is to say nothing of the confounding effects of adjustment to post-war life as sick and maimed soldiers returned to what were then still quite unhygienic towns and cities.

Friedman also cites for his case a pandemic that we know to have been one of the most lethal in recorded history, and one with a particularly callous disregard for the young.

Yet these potential confounding factors and idiosyncrasies from a bygone era do not deter Friedman. He confidently declares, “They find that pandemics depress economies — measures to fight them do not”.

These flimsily evidenced assertions about today’s epidemic and harsh lockdowns are a quite brazen epistemic leap. Even if it were true that isolation policies in the 1918/1919 pandemic saved lives and mitigated economic damage, there is absolutely no reason this holds true for Covid-19 or any other contagion. There is a point at which the severity of the ailment (or lack thereof) does not justify the immense costs incurred (and lives endangered by poverty) from lockdowns.

This also means there absolutely is a trade-off between mitigating the health effects of a virus and sustaining the economy — a choice Friedman dismisses as a “myth”.

The costs of actions always matter; it cannot be otherwise. Moreover, the pandemics of 1918/1919 and 1957/58 in the US did not cause deep economic depression, and there were no widespread lockdowns as we have today. These pandemics were also much deadlier than Covid-19 (so far).

Yet the most credible economic data available shows economies have crashed during lockdowns in 2020 to an extent that rivals, and may supersede, the Great Depression. The US unemployment rate is on track for a staggering 20% — it was under 4% in February. Meanwhile, car sales and service sector activity indicators show that Sweden, which did not lock down, strongly outperformed its locked-down European peers in March and April with Covid deaths on par with the region.

This isn’t even close. Covid-19 by itself would barely scratch the economy. Covid-19 lockdowns are breaking it to pieces.

Russell Lamberti, Founder, ETM Macro advisers and member of the Panda initiative

