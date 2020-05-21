Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where have all SAA’s billions gone?

21 May 2020 - 18:55
Picture: SAA
I might not be an expert in business, but trying to rescue a ship that is already capsizing is a waste of time and energy. In SAA’s case it is a waste of money and time.

Where have all the billions of rand that were given to SAA been going? What has SAA done with them? For how long must the airline be given billions of rand that are not changing the situation SAA is in?

SAA has been a piggy bank for looters for as long as I can remember, and nobody has even been held accountable. 

Zukile Mawisa
Via e-mail 

