LETTER: Where have all SAA’s billions gone?

I might not be an expert in business, but trying to rescue a ship that is already capsizing is a waste of time and energy. In SAA’s case it is a waste of money and time.

Where have all the billions of rand that were given to SAA been going? What has SAA done with them? For how long must the airline be given billions of rand that are not changing the situation SAA is in?

SAA has been a piggy bank for looters for as long as I can remember, and nobody has even been held accountable.

Zukile Mawisa

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.