LETTER: China’s communist party warrants scrutiny

In some circles, the role played by the Communist Party of China (CPC) in allowing the spread of the coronavirus has come under intense scrutiny.

From the silencing of the doctors who originally identified the virus; destroying laboratory samples; kidnapping journalists; delaying reporting to the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the virus could be transmitted between humans; and allowing international flights out of Wuhan once domestic flights were banned, to the failure to regulate the wet markets in the first place — the CPC’s culpability is clear.

These actions may shock your readers and consumers of mainstream media — but they should not. In June 2019 the China Tribunal, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice, QC (deputy prosecutor at the International Criminal Court trial of Slobodan Milošoević), made the following finding: “The tribunal’s members are certain — unanimously, and sure beyond reasonable doubt — that in China, forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience has been practised for a substantial period of time involving a very substantial number of victims”.

The main source of “organ supply” are Falun Gong practitioners. In plain language, the CPC murder — at a large scale — political prisoners to supply organs to those in need of a transplant.

This is arguably the greatest crime of the 21st century. Yet to my memory and online search, Business Day has not published a single article reporting on the tribunal’s findings, and it has similarly been ignored by other mainstream publications.

How can this incredible bias in favour of possibly the most evil regime on the planet, possibly exist at your paper?

Dani Freidus

Johannesburg