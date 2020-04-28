LETTER: Oom Cyril has got this

His strategy has consequently been to pretend to go ahead with expropriation while trying to numb its radical tones and shoddily envisioned policies over time.

By going ahead with spectacles such as the public hearings on amending the constitution, Ramaphosa undertook a politics of pretence to trick his enemies. Like an unstoppable and dangerous viral wave hitting a population, he had to ride along with the ideology of expropriation and wait for it to subside.

The coronavirus pandemic has finally provided the opportunity for Ramaphosa to further weaken this discourse, or even to completely abandon it, however subtly this may occur. Already “equal” redistribution is replacing “radical” redistribution. The competent Oom Cyril is well aware that expropriation has no substance when an economy is collapsing and propertied taxpayers and farmers become gold.

Brandaan Huigen, Institute of Social and Cultural Anthropology, Freie Universität Berlin

