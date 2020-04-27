Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Covid-19 recovery depends on property rights

SA cannot seek financial support from the international community while following a policy of expropriation without compensation

27 April 2020 - 20:08
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The technicalities notwithstanding, any foreign-financed bailout support for SA should be conditional on the country abandoning its policy of expropriation without compensation. It is absurd to demand foreign bailouts to shore up the SA economy while pursuing a policy so obviously assured of undermining it.

Many of the taxpayers and countries who fund the institutions that provide such bailouts would in any event find the policy of expropriation without compensation abhorrent. They need to be kept abreast of the government’s position on property rights so they can demand that informed decisions are taken on how their money is used.

SA entered the global financial crisis in 2008 in a fairly strong economic position, in part because of its relatively sound support for property rights (notwithstanding what occurred with mining and water). The fragile position from which it has entered the Covid-19 crisis is in large part a function of its now open hostility to such rights.

SA’s prospects for a post-pandemic economic recovery are now contingent as much as anything else on abandoning the government’s pursuit of expropriation without compensation. If that is not done, a post-Covid-19 recovery probably cannot occur.     

Frans Cronje
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Land Bank defaults on loan obligation

Default may trigger a call by creditors for as much as R5.7bn from the government
Companies
1 week ago

EXCLUSIVE: Wandile Sihlobo on SA’s land debate

Wandile Sihlobo is the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA and a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic advisory panel ...
Features
3 weeks ago

LETTER: The ANC needs fresh thinkers

A group of fresh thinkers in the party might save SA from the disastrous policies being touted
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Policy swims against the tide of reform

Society will win by capitalist transformation, not obsolete dogmas
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: An alternative to land confiscation

Instead of expropriation, the government should raise personal taxes by 10% and use the money for land reform
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: No help for ‘white’ business
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: President trips on his economic ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Draconian bans are no way to treat citizens amid ...
Opinion
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Numbers don’t add up in combined ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Dondo Mogajane says government will unveil realistic budget as debt surges due ...

Economy

Tito Mboweni’s Covid-19 briefing thin on funding detail

Economy

CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer and more unequal

Opinion / Columnists

Moody’s: R500bn package not enough to prevent sharp contraction while debt ...

Economy

DUMA GQUBULE: Numbers don’t add up in combined stimulus package

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Tourism department undermines society’s response to coronavirus

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: Downgrade was inevitable, even without Covid-19

Opinion / Letters

PETER BRUCE: Expropriation with consultation, but no compensation

Opinion / Bruce's List

Opposition to expropriation without compensations grows

National

LETTER: Give title deeds to rural poor in KwaZulu-Natal

Opinion / Letters

Monetary policy and reforms are the only wiggle room SA has

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.