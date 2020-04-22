Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC sleight of hand

22 April 2020 - 14:45
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Communications. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Communications. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

In her opinion piece, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane lashed out at those who have criticised the Tourism Relief Fund for handing out benefits to businesses according to their BEE status (“Those opposing Tourism Relief Fund don’t respect B-BBEE”, April 17).

MMAMOLOKO KUBAYI-NGUBANE: Those opposing Tourism Relief Fund don’t respect B-BBEE

To ensure a healthy tourism sector, we must ensure a healthy transformation within it, writes Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
Opinion
5 days ago

While Kubayi-Ngubane’s utterances are entirely consistent with the ANC’s approach to empowerment, they also illustrate the sleight of hand often used by ANC politicians (and many supporters of race-based quotas) whereby they conflate being against BEE with being against the idea that black people should be empowered and enjoy prosperity.

Kubayi-Ngubane says those against BEE “still hold the view that the participation of black people in the economy, especially as owners of the means of production, is a negation of entrepreneurship and growth”. But that is where she is being either daft or dishonest.

Her party has pursued race-based quotas for almost three decades, and all the evidence suggests these policies have stifled the participation of (poor) black people in the economy and instead encouraged rent-seeking. This has resulted in a tiny minority of well-connected black people benefiting immensely, at the expense of the vast majority of (mostly black) South Africans.

Ricky Klopper, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Tourism minister is virtue signalling to ANC ideologues

In suggesting those who disagree with her are racist, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane does not engage with the substance of arguments against her position
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Who’s next on sinking Zuma Titanic?
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Ministers flouting democratic ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
When is a tenant legally entitled not to have to ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: President trips on his economic ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: Winter of discontent looms if needs ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.