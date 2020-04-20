LETTER: Tourism minister is virtue signalling to ANC ideologues

In her response to those who oppose the inclusion of B-BBEE criteria in the tourism relief fund (Those opposing Tourism Relief Fund don’t respect B-BBEE, April 17), tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane relies, essentially, on two grounds.

The first is that her department is legally obligated to administer the fund in accordance with the Tourism B-BBEE Code of Good Practice. In support of this she relies on section 10 of the B-BBEE Act, according to which every organ of state must apply “any relevant code of good practice issued in terms of this act determining criteria for the awarding of incentives, grants and investment schemes in support of B-BBEE”.

The problem with the minister’s interpretation of this section is that it is a complete nonstarter. Section 10 has the qualification that its application is limited to those grants that are made in support of B-BBEE. So the minister is begging the question: her department is only legally obligated to apply the sector code if the grant is made in support of B-BBEE. But the exact question up for debate is whether the grant should be made in support of B-BBEE. And there is good reason to think that it should not: as many have pointed out, Covid-19 and its economic effects do not discriminate on the basis of race.

Her second line of argument has her questioning the motives of a straw man. Quoting Terence Corrigan of the Institute of Race Relations, who pointed out that race-based employment policy “has long been a burden on business”, she argues that people who challenge B-BBEE “still hold the view that the participation of black people in the economy, especially as owners of the means of production, is a negation of entrepreneurship and growth.”

She continues: “What might seem like a genuine concern for SMMEs in relation to the tourism relief fund from these sections of society is but an expression of opposition to the emergence of black business in the economy.”

There is so much wrong with this passage that it is hard to know where to start. First, even if the minister were right in this argument, it would not show what she thinks it does. Showing that someone has bad motives is not the same as showing that they are wrong. By all but calling those who disagree with her racist, she absolves herself of the awful responsibility of actually having to engage with the substance of the arguments against her position.

Second, she does not even succeed in showing the purported bad motive. This is because she conflates principle with policy. Most of us agree with the underlying principle that we should increase the participation of black people in the economy. What is less clear is what policies we should put in place to achieve this desideratum. B-BBEE is but one possible policy framework out of many that seeks to achieve the principle of black participation in the economy. Whereas the minister thinks that the disagreement lies on the level of principle, it is actually on the level of policy.

And however laudable the principles that inform a given policy are, they are irrelevant to the question of whether the policy is, in, fact any good. In the case of policies, the proof is in the pudding. And that is Corrigan’s point: the evidence is quite clear that B-BBEE has not done much to achieve the principle of black participation in the economy and has in fact been harmful in our pursuit of other laudable principles, such as the principle of economic growth.

The minister’s response is no more a defence of her position than it is a virtue signal to the ideologues in her party. But if Covid-19 should teach us anything, it is that reality does not care about our perception of it.

Quentin du Plessis

UCT departments of private law and philosophy

