Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE codes don’t apply

14 April 2020 - 16:53
Picture: 123RF/Edhar Yuralaits
Picture: 123RF/Edhar Yuralaits

While tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane insists that using the broad-based black economic empowerment (BEE) codes to allocate relief funding for the Covid-19 pandemic is a legal requirement, I would contend that the opposite is true.

The constitution prohibits unfair discrimination, and while discrimination to rectify previous discriminatory practices is allowed, the Covid-19 pandemic is a natural disaster and did not arise as a result of previous discriminatory laws.

The relief measures being put in place are to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s response to it.

As the situation which requires these measures did not arise due to previous discriminatory laws and affects all citizens regardless of race or gender, the application of the BEE codes to the allocation of relief measures would result in unfair discrimination, which makes their use in this situation illegal.

Mark Townsend
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DA to seek legal advice on use of BEE as a criteria for funding distressed businesses

Party decries ‘radicalisation’ of the government’s coronavirus support
National
5 days ago

Support for ailing tourism sector will be guided by BEE, says minister

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says preference will be given to enterprises with the highest score in terms of the empowerment
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Now is not the time to squabble with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SA needs lockdown-lite to survive after pandemic
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: How long can SA’s authorities ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Coronavirus will lead to social revolutions
Opinion
5.
LETTER: End this lockdown madness
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

ANDILE NTINGI: State’s empowerment plan weighed down by corruption and politics

Opinion

Coca-Cola wins round one in BEE battle against SAB

Companies / Industrials

Roadblocks to beef up Covid-19 lockdown in Gauteng

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.