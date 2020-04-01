LETTER: Don’t stir up fear

“Breaking story: New Case of Covid-19 in Alex” — written in bold red letters on a poster.

Is it not time those who write news headlines should review the way their message is conveyed to the public? If I were an Alex resident I would be scared. Am I next? That would be the question on my mind. The message should be to change behaviours, not to instil fear.

This is the most dangerous period of the pandemic, when desperation overpowers sanity. Everyone is a Covid-19 expert on Twitter and willingly dishes out advice on what to do. When you combine conflicting messages from Twitter “doctors” with apocalyptic headlines in the media, chaos follows.

I hope and pray that won’t be the case here. These are the early days of the pandemic and we need all the wisdom at our disposal to get through this storm.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

