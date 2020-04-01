Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t stir up fear

01 April 2020 - 14:29
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

“Breaking story: New Case of Covid-19 in Alex” — written in bold red letters on a poster.

Is it not time those who write news headlines should review the way their message is conveyed to the public? If I were an Alex resident I would be scared. Am I next? That would be the question on my mind. The message should be to change behaviours, not to instil fear.

This is the most dangerous period of the pandemic, when desperation overpowers sanity. Everyone is a Covid-19 expert on Twitter and willingly dishes out advice on what to do. When you combine conflicting messages from Twitter “doctors” with apocalyptic headlines in the media, chaos follows.

I hope and pray that won’t be the case here. These are the early days of the pandemic and we need all the wisdom at our disposal to get through this storm.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Top SA Aids scientist Gita Ramjee dies in Durban from Covid-19 complications

Ramjee was acclaimed in the field of HIV prevention clinical trials and was acknowledged internationally for her expertise in the field of ...
National
2 hours ago

First repatriation flight leaves SA during Covid-19 lockdown

The repatriation of foreign nationals from SA to their countries is allowed, provided the countries charter their aircraft to SA without passengers, ...
National
3 hours ago

The latest coronavirus coverage

Everything you need to know about the spread of Covid-19
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Post-Zuma corruption in SA requires ongoing ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni cannot afford a hollow ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Donald Trump chose market over lives
Opinion
4.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Lockdown more of an African than ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Edcon may have run out of chances
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

WATCH: How the less fortunate are being helped

National

Covid-19 cases are rising ‘slower than expected’

National

Mary Oppenheimer donates to coronavirus-fighting Solidarity Fund

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.