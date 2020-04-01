National

WATCH: How the less fortunate are being helped

AdReach CEO Brad Fisher and project partner Andile Ramaphosa of SDI Force talk to Business Day TV

01 April 2020 - 11:56 Business Day TV
Picture: Gallo Images/AFP/Bernd Thissen
Picture: Gallo Images/AFP/Bernd Thissen

An initiative that will raise funds to assist 3,000 waste pickers, 3,000 car guards and 3,000 traffic light waste collectors and 1,000 homeless people has been launched by the AdReach group.

Money generated will be used to provide food parcels and personal hygiene products, including sanitisers, soaps, tissues, masks and gloves, to those who need it the most.

Gary Alfonso spoke to AdReach CEO Brad Fisher, and project partner Andile Ramaphosa of SDI Force about the initiative.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

