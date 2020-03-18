Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Out of touch with reality

18 March 2020 - 16:31
Picture: REUTERS
So Cosatu will openly defy the Covid-19 social-distancing regulations and support a march against cutting back the state wage bill. If such action is not already a crime during a state of national disaster it should be.

Bearing in mind that the march is not against retrenchments or reduced pay but only against not getting an above-inflation wage rise, one wonders what public sympathy they will get during  a period of businesses going bust and workers being laid off wholesale, with no pay at all.

These people live in a world of their own, and if they have the effrontery to go ahead that could be the beginning of the end for Cosatu.

Sydney Kaye, Cape Town

Cosatu supports planned national wage strike by Nehawu amid Covid-19 fears

Cosatu says it intends to openly defy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban on mass gatherings
1 day ago

Public-sector unions formally reject government plea

Nehawu, supported by Cosatu, is threatening a national day of action on March 30 if demands aren’t met — despite coronavirus gathering ban
3 hours ago

Cosatu demands government plans on Covid-19

The union federation wants an economic intervention plan to counter the effects of the coronavirus
5 days ago

No breathalysers to test for virus please, says Cosatu union

Union says the risk of getting infected through a breathalyser is high as the virus is concentrated in one place
1 week ago

David Masondo says government in ‘serious’ talks with labour unions over wage bill

Deputy finance minister tells the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals that Eskom’s problem is not just its debt but largely ...
1 week ago

