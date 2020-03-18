LETTER: Out of touch with reality

So Cosatu will openly defy the Covid-19 social-distancing regulations and support a march against cutting back the state wage bill. If such action is not already a crime during a state of national disaster it should be.

Bearing in mind that the march is not against retrenchments or reduced pay but only against not getting an above-inflation wage rise, one wonders what public sympathy they will get during a period of businesses going bust and workers being laid off wholesale, with no pay at all.

These people live in a world of their own, and if they have the effrontery to go ahead that could be the beginning of the end for Cosatu.

Sydney Kaye, Cape Town

