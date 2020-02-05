Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions are the rhino in the room

The labour movement is becoming extinct, and is heavily protected even as it wreaks destruction

05 February 2020 - 15:58
Cosatu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Moeletsi Mbeki’s analysis of the aftermath of FW de Klerk’s February 2 1990 speech was concise and masterly, as are his suggestions for a new political direction for this country (“How can we complete the process started by FW de Klerk?”, February 3). Sadly, there is not an elephant, but a short-lipped rhino, in that room.

It is short-sighted, has strongly developed hearing and notoriously charges at anything it suspects may threaten its well being. The rhino in question is the union movement in this country. The rhino is heavily protected because it is rapidly becoming extinct, I mention in passing.

Robert Stone
Linden

