National SA's farming exports to Asia likely to fall due to coronavirus Agbiz says China's temporary closure of some of the manufacturing hubs and restrictions on human movements could badly affect demand from SA firms

SA’s agricultural sector could lose as much as R39.23bn ($2.5bn) in export revenue due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The rapidly evolving epidemic of the flu-like virus, known as 2019-nCov, has rattled world markets, with investors taking a wait-and-see approach as they gauge the effect of the virus on the global economy.