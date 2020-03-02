Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘Racist’ predictions have come to pass

02 March 2020 - 16:42
It is irrational, and thus unconstitutional, for finance minister Tito Mboweni to pour good money after bad on Eskom, SAA, Denel and other bankrupt state-owned enterprises. (“SOEs a big drain for years to come”, February 27).  They are unfixable, but also unfit for purpose in the 21st century, and should accordingly be put into liquidation.

The cabinet was warned in 1999 that the arms deal was a reckless proposition that would lead the government and country into mounting fiscal, economic and financial difficulties. The cabinet also got numerous warnings that Eskom was a disaster in the making. Such warnings were dismissed as “racist”.  Parliament was informed last week that with just one exception all SOEs operate at huge financial losses.

Sections 195 and 216 of the constitution, plus the Public Finance Management Act, set out the criteria regarding public administration, which the ANC government has deliberately ignored.  Is the constitution merely a useless scrap of paper?

It is past time for the government to finally take heed of section 2: “This constitution is the supreme law of the republic: law or conduct inconsistent with it is invalid, and the obligations imposed by it must be fulfilled.” This provision is then reiterated in section 237:  “All constitutional obligations must be performed diligently and without delay.”

Why should SA taxpayers continue to be fleeced for years to come by organised ANC criminals who make the Mafia look like amateurs?  Perhaps it is time for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse to intervene?

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via e-mail

