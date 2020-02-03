LETTER: ANC’s pride is why SAA will not be shut down

I refer to the Business Day article by Peter Bruce (“ANC is stealing money to throw at eternally nosediving SAA”) and other SAA coverage.

Bruce is wrong about the “free flight” point. Government employees get vouchers to fly. So SAA does, in fact, get revenue for its government passengers. The current 20% load factor is really an indication that the paying public has completely abandoned SAA, former public protector Thuli Madonsela not withstanding. It means that, in effect, the only people flying SAA are government employees.

Our ANC government will never shut down or radically restructure SAA for the following reasons: first, while government employees get vouchers to use on any domestic airline, SAA is the only choice. That’s because a huge percentage of government-issued tickets are business class. And as any cost-conscious traveller knows, Safair, Mango and Kulula do only economy. BA/Comair do offer business class, but no card-carrying ANC comrade could possibly be seen flying the old white and blue colonial airways.

Second, ANC policy is always to “kick the can down the road”. If SAA were to close, all the company’s debt would be due. That’s R15.9bn, according to the 2017 financials (2018 and 2019 are not available, as we know, due to solvency/going concern issues). So the ANC would rather cough up a few billion now, and see what happens later.

Three, under comrades Cyril Ramaphosa, Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan, no SOE will retrench staff. Shutting down or restructuring SAA has to incorporate retrenchments of some or all of its almost 6,000 employees. (The irony, of course, is that SAA’s local competitors would go on a hiring spree and employ thousands. And many of SAA’s pilots have already left — many an Emirates flight to and from SA is evidence of that).

Four, the final and most important reason the ANC will not “give in” to the ever-increasing chorus of journalists, analysts and doomsday scenario forecasters and restructure or shut down SAA, is that SAA is our “national” carrier and the African National Congress is in charge. Closing the company would be admitting that white monopoly capital is right, that the ANC cannot run an SOE. It’s a question of ANC pride, pure and simple. After all, how could dozens of ANC cadres that have been deployed to manage and oversee SAA over the last decade have been wrong?

Regarding Bruce’s point about the big banks: yes, they should be utterly ashamed of themselves. A loan is something you expect to be paid back. There’s just no way that SAA can ever pay back this latest R2bn loan. Sure, the big banks’ money is safe, guaranteed by the Treasury. But where are your morals and ethics, Absa, FNB and Nedbank? Do us all a favour and Google “IG Farben” and their role the Third Reich for a historic perspective on how private enterprise became complicit in the downfall of a nation.

So what will be the future of SAA hold? With flight insurance companies no longer willing to cover SAA flights and the airline cancelling flights regularly, the travelling public has already voted with its feet. SAA planes are now 20% full. With a historic 80% load factor the airline was losing R500m per month. An airline’s costs are essentially fixed, so with revenue down to 20% and costs the same, the losses will skyrocket to R2bn per month. The latest big bank and Industrial Development Corporation loans will cover about three months. By June SA’s taxpayers, will writing another R1bn cheque.

Robert Breyer

Cape Town