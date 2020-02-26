LETTER: Target is unrealistic

This past week parliament’s research unit revealed, in a presentation to the portfolio committee on tourism, damning revelations regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 state of the nation address promise of 21-million tourists by 2030.

The presentation demonstrated that the president’s target is unrealistic, and that for this target to be met SA would have to grow its economy by 6% compounded annually. Our economic growth is nowhere near that.

These sentiments were also raised last year in parliament by SA Tourism, which stated that the president’s target was unattainable. He should have corrected his seemingly made-up tourism target in his 2020 state of the nation address.

It is time for the government to take a realistic look at the state of tourism in SA. Gone are the days when international visitors entered the country in droves.

Latest statistics released by Stats SA show a 2.3% decline in tourist arrivals. This translates to a loss of about 615,000 arrivals in 2019, which means a R5bn loss in tourist spend in SA.

Tourism is a “quick win” that the government should be focusing on to grow the economy. This would require political will on the part of the ANC to address the challenges of crime and xenophobic tensions, which keep visitors way.

Manny de Freitas, MP, DA shadow tourism minister

