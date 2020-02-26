LETTER: Fatal circumcisions must be abolished

We are at that time of the year again when we hear how many initiates have died or been mutilated when undergoing circumcision rites. I have been writing about this for the last 30 years, and nothing changes.

Where in the world would you find a government that allows so many deaths or mutilations from a fairly easy procedure? The Jews do it, the Muslims do it, and you never hear of a death. Does that not tell the government and traditional leaders that there is something radically wrong with their procedures?

The traditional leaders cock a snook at anyone who says there needs to be drastic changes. They say, “Leave our cultures and customs alone, it is none of your business!” Yet many customs over the centuries were dropped when people realised they were outdated and not part of the world we live in today.

It is time parents started refusing to send their sons to these death camps. There must be a way to control these schools, which are surely easy to monitor?

Barbie Sandler, Constantia