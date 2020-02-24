Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tito Mboweni should use only one tax: VAT

There are no loopholes and it requires far less administration to collect and police

24 February 2020 - 19:14
Tito Mboweni. Picture: SARAH PABST/BLOOMERG
Tito Mboweni. Picture: SARAH PABST/BLOOMERG

Finance minister Tito Mboweni should scrap all personal taxes — income tax, capital gains tax, everything — and use VAT to balance the books every year. The rate(s) of VAT can be adjusted as frequently as he likes, even quarterly, to keep the books balanced.

To deal with inequality and necessity, food and other essentials (including certain services) should be zero-rated for the population at large, but Mboweni can tax the hell out of luxury (and imported) goods.

It’s pay-as-you-go; there are no loopholes and it requires far less administration to collect and police. It’s up to the government what it wishes to include in the basket.

Mark Barnes, Houghton

