LETTER: Tito Mboweni should use only one tax: VAT

Finance minister Tito Mboweni should scrap all personal taxes — income tax, capital gains tax, everything — and use VAT to balance the books every year. The rate(s) of VAT can be adjusted as frequently as he likes, even quarterly, to keep the books balanced.

To deal with inequality and necessity, food and other essentials (including certain services) should be zero-rated for the population at large, but Mboweni can tax the hell out of luxury (and imported) goods.

It’s pay-as-you-go; there are no loopholes and it requires far less administration to collect and police. It’s up to the government what it wishes to include in the basket.

Mark Barnes, Houghton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.